Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Alabama has a new map showing when bucks are most likely to be cruising for does in different parts of the state, giving hunters a better chance of bagging them. As deer program coordinator Chris Cook puts it, rutting season is when bucks are most likely to make mistakes or be foolish. Cook says Alabama's rut map is more mixed up than those for many other Southern states. He notes that in one southeastern county there are three distinct sets of dates within 20 miles of each other.