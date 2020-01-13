Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SEVERE STORMS
Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South
Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves were all part of the severe weekend weather blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast. The death toll included tornado victims in Alabama and Louisiana and two first responders struck by a car at an icy Texas accident scene. Another icy road death was reported in Iowa. A drowning was reported in Oklahoma flooding. In Wisconsin, wind, waves and flooding caused major damage Saturday to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Officials spent Sunday assessing damage and working to restore power to tens of thousands.
AP-SC-CFP-CHAMPIONSHIP-CLEMSON-PARTY
Clemson relaxes alcohol rules for national title party
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The city surrounding Clemson University is again relaxing its open container of alcohol laws for a street party as the school's football team plays in the national championship game Monday night. City of Clemson Police say they will close downtown streets at 5 p.m. and set up viewing screens as Clemson takes on LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Police say rules prohibiting open containers of alcohol will be lifted in the party area, but outside alcohol cannot be brought in. Police say the party and the suspension of the open container law ends at midnight.
ARSON-SAVANNAH RESTAURANT
'Bungled' restaurant arson gets ex-employee 5 year sentence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former restaurant employee has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for starting fires inside the eatery in the historic heart of Georgia's oldest city. A U.S. District Court judge in Savannah sentenced 31-year-old Chase Anthony Davis. He was convicted of arson after a three-day trial in October. Prosecutors say Davis broke into the Gryphon Tea Room in downtown Savannah on May 8 and set six fires in the dining room. No one was injured and damage caused by the fires has since been repaired. The restaurant is owned by the Savannah College of Art and Design.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS
Change that can win? Democrats grapple with core question
DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic voters across the country are grappling with a core question as they size up their party's leading candidates just three weeks before primary voting begins: How much change is too much in 2020? It is a question that has plagued candidates and voters alike over the last year in the Democratic Party's dire quest to identify the person best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump in November. And on the eve of the party's first primary contests, voters remain torn over a slate of high-profile candidates — ranging from a self-avowed socialist to a billionaire Wall Street baron — who represent the broad spectrum of change, ideologically and symbolically, that is today's deeply divided Democratic Party.
SCHOOL BUS CONTRACT
Bus contract could mean higher wages, higher price tag
CHARLESTON, S.C/ (AP) — A South Carolina school district's top choice to run school buses next year wants to pay drivers as much as $20.50 an hour. But The Post and Courier reports that the Charleston district's decision could come at a higher price. The district passed over longtime bus vendor Durham School Services when it announced plans to award a new, one-year bus contract to First Student Inc. The contract is for around $24.7 million — a bid about $1.5 million higher than Durham’s.
MAYOR INAGURATION
Charleston mayor prepares for inauguration to start 2nd term
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials in South Carolina's largest city are getting ready to inaugurate their mayor for his second term. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will take the oath of office Monday at noon at Charleston City Hall. He will be joined by six newly-elected members of the Charleston City Council. Tecklenburg was forced into a runoff in November in a five candidate race as he sought a second term as mayor, but beat Charleston City Council member Mike Seeking with 61% of the vote. In 2016, Tecklenburg replaced Joe Riley, who was Charleston’s mayor for 40 years.