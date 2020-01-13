Man dies after getting punched, CCPD investigating

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a man was punched on New Year’s Eve and later died.
Officers were called to Basil’s on Wilmington Island on Dec. 31 for a report of an assault. Bruce Helmly, 66, told officers he had been punched by a man at the restaurant. Witnesses told police the attack on Helmly was unexpected and unprovoked.
Helmly refused EMS at the scene.
The next morning Helmly was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness. Helmly later died at the hospital on Jan. 8.
On Jan. 2 police arrested 19-year-old Charles Teeple, Jr. in connection with the punch that targeted Helmly. Teeple was charged with battery.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Police say if there are any additional charges, they will be based on autopsy results indicating Helmly’s cause of death.
