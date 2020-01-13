Monday: Warm Gloom Lingers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly cloudy, muggy and mild this morning. Area temperatures are in the low to mid-60s and fog is dense in spots. Gloom lingers through the morning commute, with areas of low visibility.
Slow down and leave extra space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front if you if you notice dense fog along your commute.
Under a mostly cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the lower 70s by noon and peaks in the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible.
Dense fog is forecast to redevelop this evening and spread inland overnight as temperatures cool into the 60s. Tuesday begins foggy and mild, with gradually more sunshine in the forecast by afternoon as the temperature tops-out near 80°. An isolated shower, or two, is possible.
A weak cold front moves through Thursday, giving way to a cooler Friday ahead of an even stronger cold front Saturday.
Get ready gardeners. A widespread freeze is possible next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
