New chief of police named at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new chief of police has been named at Savannah State University.
Frederick Hammett will now lead the university police department. He brings 27 years of public safety experience to SSU.
Hammett most recently served as the director of public safety and chief of police and emergency management for North Carolina Central University, a campus with more than 10,000 students. T
“I am pleased to welcome Chief Hammett to Savannah State,” Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington stated in a news release from the university. “He has an extensive background in public safety, leadership and community-oriented policing. His experience will help to ensure the best possible environment for everyone who studies, works, and visits our campus.”
Hammett holds master’s degrees in public administration and executive leadership from Columbus State University. He has certification in special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (GA POST). Hammett was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving as a transportation specialist in Operation Desert Storm. He is also the recipient of the MARTA Police Officer of the Year award and a Governor’s Public Safety Award nominee.
Interim Chief Ulysses Bryant will return to his retirement.
