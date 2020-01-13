Port Wentworth announces sudden passing of Mayor Pro Tem

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Port Wentworth announced on Monday that Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Johnson passed away on Sunday night due to issues related to a recent illness.
Interim City Administrator Steve Davis said in a statement that “On behalf of our citizens and staff, we extend our deepest sympathies to Debbie’s family. Debbie was a larger-than-life figure who brought her remarkable energy to giving a voice to those unheard individuals who she so passionately represented.”
The City of Port Wentworth’s website says that Johnson was serving her second term as Mayor Pro Tem. She was a single mother, and one of the first African American women elected to the Port Wentworth City Council. She was a member of the Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honor Society, and held master’s degrees in both Criminal Justice and Forensic Psychology.
