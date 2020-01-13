Savannah city council holds visioning sessions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bringing all the new Savannah city leaders to the table, Mayor Van Johnson and the City’s aldermen and alderwomen are conducting visioning sessions Monday and Tuesday.
The purpose of these meetings is to see what each other’s visions are for the City of Savannah moving forward, what each other’s goals are and what objectives they want to achieve. One of the biggest decisions that’s on the table right off the bat for this new Council is finding a new city manager.
“I think that essentially we’re saying the same thing," said Mayor Van Johnson. "We’re just saying it in different ways. And part of the purpose of this session is to help be able to form this into an ultimate job description and qualities we’re looking for, particularly when we look at interviewing and deciding who will be our next city manager.”
Posted on the wall by a mediator, a snapshot of what qualities each newly elected and re-elected leader believes a city manager should possess.
“I would like to see a city manager that will focus on the whole city and development of the whole city, as opposed to just downtown,” said Alderwoman Post 2 At-Large Alicia Miller Blakely.
“Personal integrity, ethics and character,” said Mayor Johnson, listing a few of his priorities.
“Looking for one that’s willing to explore new technologies and inspire innovation within our city departments,” said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.
A few other suggestions included that the new city manager have a strong personality, value diversity and be willing to go out into the community to hear the concerns of citizens.
Council will select a search firm to find the new city manager in the coming weeks.
Tuesday’s visioning session begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Civic Center.
