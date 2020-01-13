Savannah Golf Championship brings new twists in 2020

“Our market, we might not have a traditional sponsor,” Overby said. “That’s something a lot of tournaments are looking at. We might keep Savannah Golf Championship in our name, which would be a lot of fun to always have the city in the name. So, we’ve announced something called a proud partner and proud partners were created to split up the investment of what a traditional title sponsor would be. That way, we can still get to where we need to be to make sure we can keep professional golf in savannah, but we’re also allowing a better opportunity that fits our market better and our partners and what they need. we do have two now that have signed on and our goal is to get to 10 before the 2021 tournament. So, just announced in November and it’s been moving pretty quickly. So, sponsorship, the community has been great, our business market has supported us incredibly. So, we continue to chip away at that and we feel really good about that.”