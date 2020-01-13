2020 Savannah Jewish Film Festival kicks off Jan. 22

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Next week, you’ll have the chance to catch some unique films in Savannah.
The 2020 Savannah Jewish Film Festival kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 22. The five day festival is in its 16th year and showcases films of every kind about the Jewish community. This year’s lineup features documentaries, short films, and dramas that celebrate the diversity of Jewish history, culture, and experience
The festival will open with an Opening Reception followed by a screening of The Keeper, a drama/romance in which a German POW and a young English woman overcame prejudice, personal tragedy and public hostility as World War II came to an end.
When asked to share what they enjoyed most about the event, festival committee member Nancy Cunningham said, “I enjoy participating in planning the Savannah Jewish Film Festival, as I love innovative, edgy films that are not see in the multiplexes. I look for films that have appeal based on the quality of the script and acting, as well as production values."
For the full festival schedule and ticketing information, visit the Savannah Jewish Federation’s website at www.savj.org.
