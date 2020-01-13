Savannah Police seek suspects involved in Planet Fitness thefts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are looking for three people they say stole credit cards, a vehicle, and other things from Planet Fitness members at the Eisenhower Drive location.
Detectives say a black man with a mustache wearing a long black wig entered the women’s locker room. They say the man took a gym bag containing cash, and credit/debit cards, another person’s keys, and a third person,s 2013 Subaru Impreza from the parking lot.
The suspect left the gym with unknown black man and woman. Police believe that the trio is possibly connected to other nearby crimes.
Anyone with information on any of the subjects is asked to call Eastside Precinct detectives at (912) 525-3100 ext. 1744.
