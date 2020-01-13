Statesboro father arrested on child cruelty charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police say that a father is in custody after an investigation prompted child cruelty charges.
Officers responded to a call for a domestic dispute at a Bel Air Drive home on Sunday. Police spoke with a 16-year-old that had visible injuries on his face, according to a news release from the department.
The boy said that he and his father fought after the boy refused a physical punishment. Police report that another child on scene had also been struck with various objects, including a metal pipe.
Police identified the father as 39-year-old Tavaris Harris. Harris was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. Harris was taken to the Bulloch County Jail.
The two children were treated and released.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.