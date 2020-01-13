Unique Opportunity to see Films, Documentaries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
The Savannah Jewish Federation is presenting a number of films and documentaries that you might not otherwise have the opportunity to watch. All the pieces in the Savannah Jewish Film Festival will center around Jewish culture and history. However, the committee members say they focused on collecting a diversity of both light and serious topics.
What’s a movie without dinner? The festival has that covered too. A variety of concessions and meals will be offered, and many will be connected to the subject matter of the films and documentaries themselves. The festival runs from January 22 through January 26You can buy tickets online.
Schedule:
January 22
- 6pm Opening Reception
- 7pm Film - The Keeper
January 23
- 12:30pm Lunch
- 1:30pm Film - Egg Cream, The Last Resort & Other Shorts
January 23
- 6pm Dinner
- 7pm Film - “Refuge” & “Nobody Wants Us”
January 24
- 12:30pm Lunch
- 1:30pm Film - Wendy’s Shabbat & Other Shorts
January 25
- 7pm Dessert Reception
- 7:30pm Film - Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles
January 26
- 6pm Dinner
- 7 pm Film - Crescendo
