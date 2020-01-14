Allegiant adding 5 new nonstop routes to Savannah International Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Allegiant announced Tuesday it will be adding new nonstop routes to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
The new seasonal routes include:
- Belleville, Illinois via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) – beginning June 6, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $55.
- Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning May 28, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $33.
- Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning May 21, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $33.
- Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning June 6, 2020 with fares as low as $44.
- Newburgh, New York via New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) – beginning May 20, 2020 with fares as low as $55.
In all, Allegiant is adding 44 new nonstop routes, including 14 routes to three new cities: Chicago, Boston, and Houston.
“There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Also, this growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company. We’re increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel.”
To celebrate the largest expansion in Allegiant’s history, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $33.
The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. To find out more, click here.
