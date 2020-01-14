Closing arguments expected Wednesday in Shawntray Grant murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In one of the last days of testimony, forensic experts, detectives, and others took the stand in the murder trial for three people Two of those tied to the June 2018 shooting death of Shawntray Grant.
Grant was an outspoken community activist and leader of the “Bullhorn Crew.”
Nelaunte Grant, no relation to Shawntray Grant, and Osha Dunham are charged with Shawntray’s death. Grant was shot to death outside an apartment complex off Randolph Street in June of 2018.
Last March, Savannah Police and other city leaders called a news conference to go over the indictment that had come down the day before charging Grant and Dunham, as well as several others with numerous crimes, including violation of the Street Gang and Terrorism Act, robbery, and aggravated assault.
Tuesday in the courtroom, a Savannah Police detective outlined for jurors information that was seized from a phone belonging to the accused.
Investigators believe Shawntray Grant was robbed and shot to death after returning from a gambling boat trip where he won a large amount of money.
The prosecution is expected to rest their case on Wednesday.
