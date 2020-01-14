Construction begins on new wings at May River High, River Ridge Academy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Voters in Beaufort county are seeing results.
The Beaufort County School District broke ground on two big projects passed in the 2019 bond referendum. May River High School and River Ridge Academy both broke ground on their new wings on Tuesday.
The projects will cost over 25 million dollars.
The River Ridge principal says the additions are important.
"We are currently at capacity with 1,200 students,” Principal Brian Ryman said.
The students at River Ridge are currently separated by wings and portable classrooms.
"Over the past few years, portable classrooms were brought in. With the addition of our 16 classrooms that means we won't have to utilize those portable classrooms and we can bring all those students under one roof,” Ryman said.
The kids are excited.
"We are all separated. I think it will be cool to be all together at one big school,” school president, Morgan Wegard said.
At May River, students are crammed into classrooms and teachers don't have their own room. The county thinks this groundbreaking is a good sign.
"It's an exciting time for the whole school district because it's really symbolic of what's to come,” Beaufort County Superintendent Frank Rodriquez said.
The projects are part of the bond referendum that was approved in November. These were the first items specifically listed on the ballot to be tackled.
The superintendent says they were able to start so quickly because plans and contractors had already been chosen in preparation for the vote.
"What we’re able to see here and the work that's already started is because of that early decision that the board made,” Rodriquez said.
Now, both schools are hoping the additions help everyone in the schools and the community.
Principal Ryman says he’s hoping that the new wing will be completed by the first day of school next August.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.