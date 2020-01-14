Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX forecast 1-14-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger well to our north into Wednesday. This will keep our temps well above average with low rain chances. A cold front will push through Thursday with a few scattered showers. Cooler, drier air builds in Friday. A warm front will lift across the region Saturday morning followed by a cold front Saturday evening. This brings some scattered showers but not an all day rain. High pressure returns Sunday into most of next week. We'll be dry and much cooler.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs 78-82. Record high is 81.
Tonight will mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a showers and areas of fog, lows 60-68.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs 78-82. Record high is 81.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a showers and areas of fog, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear and colder, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, Lows near 60.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear and much colder, lows upper 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.