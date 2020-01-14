Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX forecast 1-14-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger well to our north into Wednesday. This will keep our temps well above average with low rain chances. A cold front will push through Thursday with a few scattered showers. Cooler, drier air builds in Friday. A warm front will lift across the region Saturday morning followed by a cold front Saturday evening. This brings some scattered showers but not an all day rain. High pressure returns Sunday into most of next week. We'll be dry and much cooler.