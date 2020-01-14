Ga. lawmakers will not vote on bill proposing incorporation of Chatham Co. islands

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Georgia state lawmakers say they won’t move forward with a bill calling for a vote on incorporation of the Chatham County islands.
Senator Ben Watson and Representative Jesse Petrea - both Republicans from Savannah - say they've allowed for a thorough vetting process.
In a joint statement, the men say they won't move forward with it because many residents say they're opposed to it.
The bill proposed would have allowed residents to vote on incorporating Wilmington, Whitemarsh, Talahi, and Oatland islands.
You can read the full statement below:
“During the last legislative session, we allowed for a thorough vetting of the issue of incorporation by the people of the Chatham Islands of Wilmington, Whitmarsh, Talahi and Oatland.
We announce today that we will not pass any measure allowing for a vote on incorporation of the Chatham Islands. The citizens of these islands have expressed their objection to incorporation. Indeed, over 50 percent of the citizens of Oatland Island alone have expressed objection.
The proposed cityhood measure fails to reach unanimous approval from all islands involved. Accordingly, there will be no movement on this bill during the 2020 legislative session.”
