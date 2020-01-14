How to Make Homemade Tomato Soup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve all turned to tomato soup and grilled cheese for comfort on a chilly, rainy day. Food writer Rebekah Lingenfelser begs her readers to ditch the can and go the homemade route.
Her recipe features cheese croutons instead of the sandwich and an extra kick of flavor. The secret? Don’t limit the produce in tomato soup to just its namesake. Lingenfelser adds garlic, onion, celery, parsley, thyme and bay leaves to show that a dependable meal doesn’t have to taste bland.
Some Kinda Good Roasted Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons (Serves 2)
Ingredients
- 1 pound of Fresh Tomatoes, Cut into Quarters (About 4 medium size)
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 3 cloves of fresh garlic, smashed
- Handful of heirloom cherry tomatoes
- 3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- Salt and Pepper
- Herbs de Provence or dried Italian herbs
- 2 1/2 cups of Chicken Broth
- Heavy cream, optional
- Green onion to garnish
- For the Bouquet Garni:
- Celery stalk
- Bay leaf
- Parsley
- Fresh thyme
- Kitchen twine
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Slice medium tomatoes into quarters and heirloom tomatoes in half.
- Spread onto a large baking sheet, along with smashed garlic and onion. Drizzle with olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Toss everything together using clean hands.
- Roast for 30 minutes. Once vegetables have roasted, if using an immersion blender, transfer vegetables to a large stockpot set over medium heat. Add chicken broth and season again with salt and pepper. Blend vegetables to desired consistency. Turn the heat to high, cover with a lid and bring to a boil.
- Reduce liquid until thickens about 2-3 minutes. Turn heat to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
- Serve soup in a bowl, with a splash of heavy cream. Slice a grilled cheese sandwich into cubes. Garnish with cubes and green onion.
