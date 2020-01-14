If you bought Infants’ Tylenol, you may be entitled to cash under class action lawsuit

A $6.315 million fund has been set up; once court fees and administrative costs are deducted, the rest will be used to pay class member claims. Class members may claim $2.15 for every 1 and 2 fl. oz. bottle of Infants’ Tylenol purchased. A maximum of seven bottles or $15.05 may be claimed without proof of purchase. An unlimited number of bottles may be claimed with proof of purchase for all Infants’ Tylenol purchases.