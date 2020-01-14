2 job fairs being held to fill nearly 150 positions at Savannah Plant Riverside District

Those interested in applying only need to attend one of the two job fairs. The first is happening Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kessler Recruitment Center at 30 West York Street. The second job fair is Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Community Center at 812 W 36th Street.