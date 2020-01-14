2 job fairs being held to fill nearly 150 positions at Savannah Plant Riverside District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for new work in 2020, the Savannah Plant Riverside District is still needing to fill positions.
The district, located on the west end of River Street, will be a large entertainment destination with over a dozen restaurants and lounges. You can learn more about the open positions at one of two job fairs this week.
St. Joseph’s/Candler is partnering with the developer, Kessler, to hosts the job fairs. The medical group says workforce development is one of their priorities and helps people find work throughout the year at its St. Mary’s Community Center.
Khalia Robinson works at the center to help people develop workforce skills. She helps them with interviews, resumes, and making connections with employers.
The community center says last year, Robinson helped 106 people find jobs in the area.
This week, St. Joseph’s/Candler is working with Kessler to help them fill around 150 open positions at the new Plant Riverside District. The medical group says when they can connect someone with a job, they can help them live a healthier life.
"Jobs are crucial to good health. Jobs are crucial to having health insurance or not. Jobs are crucial for nutritious food, medicine, and supplies. You have to have wages to do that," said Sister Pat Baber, Director of St. Mary’s Community Center.
Those interested in applying only need to attend one of the two job fairs. The first is happening Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kessler Recruitment Center at 30 West York Street. The second job fair is Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Community Center at 812 W 36th Street.
The new Plant Riverside District plans to open in March.
