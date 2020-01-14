Troopers, firefighters show dangers of the roadway to Lowcountry students

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Students at Battery Creek High School spent the day learning about the dangers of the road.
The program was taught by the Burton Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol to encourage students to buckle up, because it can save their lives.
From the start of the year to Jan. 14, a trooper said South Carolina has seen 16 deadly accidents. Ten had access to seatbelts, but seven victims were not wearing them. One was wearing a seatbelt, and two were unknown.
Kim is a young woman in her 20s who was paralyzed from the chest down over 10 years ago. Her story hit a little closer to home for the students. She was a student at Battery Creek when she was involved in the accident.
What's so important about this presentation is that the students can see what happens when a car rolls over the car. The trooper turns on this cab and these two dummies that are inside and up completely on the ground. Which shows the students how much danger they could be in.
Students watched as the state trooper shows them what happened to the dummies when they were buckled up. Then, just moments later, when they're not.
"We realized we've got to do something to protect these kids that are out here driving our roadways. And so for us to be able to come in and talk the kids, share stories, bring someone who is actually impacted by a crash where they are now paralyzed because they were not wearing a seatbelt, we are hoping that it is going to stick in their mind every time they get in their cars they will wear that seatbelt,” South Carolina Trooper Matt Southern said.
The students left the program realizing what's important.
"I’m going to start wearing it a lot. Really. Like every time I get in the car,” two juniors at Battery Creek said. “It’s a reality check.
And knowing what they had to do in the future
“Wear a seat belt! For real, wear a seatbelt.”
