New Effingham Co Chamber of Commerce CEO gets to work

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was the first official day on the job for new Effingham County Chamber of Commerce CEO Andrew Cripps.
For Cripps, Effingham County was a place he had his eye on.
“I was looking for a place where I could come to a chamber that has a vital role in its local community,” said Cripps.
With 15 years’ experience working in different chambers, Cripps knows what works and what doesn’t.
“A lot of chambers are all about cocktail parties and golf tournaments and ribbon cuttings, and those have value, but I wanted to be with a chamber that really had an important role to play in helping businesses succeed and grow.”
Growth which Cripps admits was a big draw for him.
“There’s a lot of growth already underway. The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub is a big spur to future growth.”
Cripps believes that good things are in store for Effingham residents, saying “I think they’re going to hear more about the Chamber of Commerce. We’re really about connecting businesses to their clients and customers. Keeping the businesses informed with trends and policy that affects them and being a strong and unified voice for business.”
At the end of the day, it seems to be a positive move forward for Cripps and the Chamber.
“I’m drawn to the quality of life that’s available here as well as the great professional opportunity to come to a chamber that has that vital role in the local community.”
The Chamber does hope to set up a meet and greet for you to get a chance to know their new CEO but a date has not been set at this time.
