Savannah Autism Conference provides wealth of resources

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Matthew Reardon Center hopes people from all walks of life leave the Savannah Autism Conference having learned something new.
The conference is geared towards nearly anybody who interacts with people with autism, from parents to teachers and therapists, and individuals with autism. Dozens of workshops are planned over the span of two days, focusing on topics that range from language development to social skills.
The conference is planned for February 6th and 7th at the Richmond Hill City Center.
Patty Victor, CEO of Matthew Reardon Center for Autism, and Faye Montgomery, the Center’s Advocacy Director, stopped by Morning Break to share more about the conference.
