Senior Citizens Inc. kicks off annual blanket drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens Incorporated will kick off its annual blanket drive on Tuesday, Jan 14.
This is the 16th year for the drive, and it's always a big event. SCI teams up with Starbucks and other community groups to collect blankets for those in need during the winter.
The kickoff event is happening Tuesday at the Starbucks on West Bay Street. After that, you can drop off a new blanket at any of the following locations:
- Senior Citizens, Inc. - 3025 Bull Street
- Starbucks at Bay Street - 135 W. Bay Street
- Starbucks at Berwick - 10 Berwick Boulevard
- Starbucks at Twelve Oaks - 5500 Abercorn Street, #45
- Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road) - 2106 E. Victory Drive
- Starbucks at Broughton - 25 E. Broughton Street
- Starbucks at Chatham Plaza - 7805 Abercorn Street, Suite 29A
- Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall - 7804 Abercorn Street
- Starbucks at Pooler - 405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100
- The Landings - Various locations
If you drop off your donations at one of the participating Starbucks, you can receive a free cup of coffee in return.
In addition to blankets, cash donations for blanket purchases can be made at SCI headquarters weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you’re a low-income senior who needs some extra blankets, you can pick them up at SCI headquarters weekdays during regular business hours. You will need a photo ID and proof of income.
The blanket drive ends Feb. 14.
For additional SCI information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.