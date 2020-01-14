Water advisory issued for Polk Street Beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Polk Street Beach on Tybee Island.
A recent test found heightened levels of enterococcus bacteria, a bacterial strand found in warm-blooded animals. The bacteria usually comes from animal waste, stormwater runoff, or boating waste.
A release from the department says the advisory is only for the Polk Street Beach and does not impact other beach areas on the island. The health department advises people to avoid swimming or wading in the area while under advisory. Fish or other seafood caught in the area should be thoroughly cleaned and cooked before eating.
The area will be re-tested and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria levels meet the EPA standards.
