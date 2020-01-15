Chomskis leaving Vidalia for Lincoln County

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) -Vidalia head football coach Lee Chomskis has stepped down and will be taking over the football program at Lincoln County.
Chomskis announced his departure Wednesday, ending his 13-year run as the Indians head coach.
Vidalia went 101-45 in Chomskis’ tenure, making him the second-most winning coach in school history. The Indians reached the state playoffs 10 times, reaching the state quarterfinals in 2014, and won two region championships under Chomskis.
The Augusta native will take over one of the state’s small school powers in Lincolnton. The Red Devils have won 11 state titles, their final two in 2005 and 2006 when Chomskis was an assistant coach with the program. His son just finished his first season as an assistant on the Lincoln County staff.
WTOC Sports Director Jake Wallace was in Vidalia for Chomskis’ press conference and will have more on his departure tonight on The News at 6.
