Coastal Health District offers drive-thru flu shot clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The flu has spread far and wide in both Georgia and South Carolina this year.
The Coastal Health District is trying to help guard you from the virus. They hosted their first ever drive-through flu clinic in Long County Wednesday.
“The flu is widespread and rampant right now and it is not too late to get your flu shot,” said Linda Palmer, RN Nurse Manager at Long County Health Department. “It reduces complications if you go ahead and get it now. It takes two weeks for it to take effect so it’s very important to come out.”
Although it’s January experts say flu season is still in full effect and because of this year’s severity it’s important to get your flu shot now. That’s why Long County Health Department went to the IGA in Ludowici to make the vaccine available to residents at no cost. Ronnie took advantage of it.
“I feel like it’s a good thing,” said Ronnie Walcott, of Ludowici. “I think I needed one.”
Neighbors could drive up, fill out some paperwork, get their shot and move on. A simple and painless process.
“It wasn’t painful,” said Walcott. “It wasn’t painful at all.”
Health professionals say the vaccine doesn’t prevent you from getting the flu, but it can make your symptoms less severe. If you missed the drive through it’s not too late to get your flu shot, you can contact your local health department.
