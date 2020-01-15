Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-15-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to give us quiet weather today. A cold front will push through the area Thursday with more clouds and a slight chance for showers. Cooler, drier air arrives Friday. A stronger cold front arrives Saturday evening. This brings some showers and possible storms but also much colder air arrives into next week.
Today will see mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for showers, highs 74-80. Record high is 81.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing and a 10% chance for a shower, lows 62-65.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers through early afternoon, highs 77-80. Record high is 82.
Thursday night will be mostly clear and cooler, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for morning showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny and chilly, highs in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.