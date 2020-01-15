Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival to move to November

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - After raining during the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival two years in a row at J.F. Gregory Park, committee members and the chamber of commerce decided to move the festival into November hoping to be in the clear of any inclement weather associated with hurricane season.
Not only did cancelling a day last year due to rain hurt the feelings of many committed festivalgoers, but it also hurt the pockets of the nonprofit organizations involved.
Richmond Hill/Bryan County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Secretary Paige Glazer said the festival has been the third weekend of October for several years.
She says it was a big decision to change the dates, but ultimately, they did what they think will be best for vendors and everyone involved in the planning process
She says two out of the last four years they have had to cancel a day due to a hurricane or a tropical storm. Not only that but for the last 22 years they have had a great turnout and they don't want anything to ruin it this year.
The Richmond Hill High School football team will also be able to attend this year, attracting even more people to the festival.
"These vendors and our community they rely on this event for a good portion of their funding for the year, so it didn't just hurt us as the chamber of commerce in the community, but these nonprofits really do survive off of this event so anything we can do to help them,” Glazer said.
Glazer said they will be announcing the entertainers soon. Vendor packets will be available in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.