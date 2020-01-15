Hinesville Fire captain to serve on Georgia Fire Academy committee

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Fire Academy plans to update its training for firefighters around the state. The academy chose five people from different fire departments to help develop the new curriculum.
Capt. Robert Kitchings has been with the Hinesville Fire Department for 15 years. As the department’s training captain, leading, helping and supporting new firefighters are nothing new.
Now, Capt. Kitchings can do that on a much larger scale.
The academy, located just northwest of Macon, trains hundreds of new firefighters every year.
Kitchings was recently chosen to help develop that curriculum, serving on the curriculum committee.
Although the basics of fire fighting hasn’t changed, Kitchings said strategies and tactics continue to evolve, and it’s important new firefighters are taught to how to keep themselves and their communities safe.
The captain described his new responsibilities as a “real honor."
“I think it speaks volumes about the Hinesville Fire Department and the guys we’ve got here, the leadership that we’ve developed and the training program that we developed," Kitchings said. "To know that people across the state look to us for advice and guidance on how to do things.”
Captain Kitchings will travel to Forsyth for the next several months to meet with the committee. The updated curriculum is expected to be finished by July.
