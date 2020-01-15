Investigators looking into cause of massive Keller’s Flea Market fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews are still investigating the cause of a massive fire at Keller’s Flea Market.
Video from our WTOC drone looks down on the what remains of the building after Tuesday’s fire.
The smoke from Tuesday’s fire could be seen for several miles along Ogeechee Road and Highway 204. Fire crews arrived on scene within three minutes of the call.
Chatham EMS Deputy Fire Chief Keith Hardin says for a normal building fire, they usually have around 15 people working. Tuesday those numbers tripled.
He described the challenges they faced with those flames.
“We had additional manpower come in, we actually called for a second alarm on this call as soon as we got on scene and additional manpower was sent to us,” he said.
Hardin says 10 different fire trucks from multiple agencies helped contain Tuesday’s massive fire at Keller’s flea market, including Pooler, Garden City, and Savannah Fire.
He also says 43 people from different agencies helped battle the blaze, which is nearly triple the amount of manpower needed for a normal fire.
“Normal structure fires we like to use 15 no less than 15 if possible.”
For the crews on the ground, they were fortunate enough to contain the fire to one area.
“One of the first things is getting water on it quick," said Fire Training Captain Joshua Anderson. "That way we can stop that fire spread and the quicker we put it under control the less we have damage and the less bad situation we could run into.”
Anderson says though they were on scene for hours, it took about 20 to 30 minutes to get the fire completely contained, but the toughest part was the building being so old.
“One of the bad parts is it’s a very old structure so it’s what they call a fat wood and the tin roof on top, so it was so involved once parts of it started collapsing the tin falls on top of the wood and it keeps fire burning under there.”
Water supply was also in high demand.
“One of our biggest concerns was a our water, our water supply in there was pretty limited so we were fortunate we were able to overcome that with the surrounding areas sending water tenders as well,” said Hardin.
Hardin says the most important thing for them is making sure everyone was safe and getting anyone who could've been inside out. Thankfully nobody was inside.
He did say there was one person in the area when it happened but were located away from the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
