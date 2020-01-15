Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A national civil rights organization has filed an appeal on behalf of University of North Carolina students who want to intervene in the settlement that gives $2.5 million and a statue to a Confederate dissidents' group. The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the appeal on behalf of five students and a faculty member who want to intervene in the deal between the UNC Board of Governors and the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans regarding the statue of the Confederate soldier known as “Silent Sam.” An attorney for the Confederate group says he hasn't seen the appeal and can't comment.