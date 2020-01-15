Man charged with setting fire at Old Alma Hotel

ALMA, Ga. (WTOC) - State investigators say the man who set a fire at a hotel in Alma is behind bars.
Andrew Lord is charged with arson.
The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner said Lord set the fire in a second floor apartment on Dec. 26. Investigators say many people were inside the Old Alma Hotel at the time of the fire.
Lord is currently in the Bacon County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
He faces up to a $50,000 and 20 years in prison if convicted.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.