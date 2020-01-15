Midway husband and wife arrested, charged with child exploitation

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that an internet crimes against children investigation led to the arrest of a Midway husband and wife.
Detectives with Liberty County received information from Homeland Security, prompting an investigation into the couple. A search warrant led to the arrest of John-Paul Keegan and Sharon Elizabeth Keegan.
The two are charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual exploitation of children.
The investigation is ongoing.
