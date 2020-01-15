Midway husband and wife arrested, charged with child exploitation

Midway husband and wife arrested, charged with child exploitation
L to R: Sharon Elizabeth Keegan, John-Paul Keegan. (Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
January 15, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 3:09 PM

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that an internet crimes against children investigation led to the arrest of a Midway husband and wife.

Detectives with Liberty County received information from Homeland Security, prompting an investigation into the couple. A search warrant led to the arrest of John-Paul Keegan and Sharon Elizabeth Keegan.

The two are charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.