Military helicopter from Savannah makes emergency landing at Fla. school

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WTOC) - A Savannah military helicopter made an emergency landing at an elementary school just outside of Jacksonville Tuesday night.
There were no injuries and the helicopter did not crash, according to the Clay County District School Police Department. They say it landed at Middleburg Elementary and the school was not damaged.
A second helicopter arrived with a part for repairs, and both left the school around midnight.
WTOC has reached out to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield communications for more information on what caused the emergency landing.
