Popular Charleston restaurant coming to vacant building on Franklin Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal recently finalized by the owners of a popular Charleston restaurant will bring another dining option to a vacant building in Savannah’s Historic District.
Business owners and operators around the Franklin Square area say they’re excited about the prospect of a new business on the block. They hope it’ll generate more traffic for the area.
The building, which used to house the old Universe Trading Company, will soon be home to the second Darling Oyster Bar. The first one opened in the spring of 2016 in Charleston.
Restaurant owners decided to open a second restaurant after finding success at their King Street location, landing on 27 Montgomery Street in the Hostess City.
The building has sat vacant for over a decade. Businesses nearby are excited about visitors having another reason to come down Congress, including the owner of the Fat Radish, who’s familiar with the Darling Oyster Bar product and reputation.
“I have been there a number of times and it’s a great neighbor for us to have," said owner Natalie Freihon. "Really in line with what we do, and they’re just a cool bunch of people. So we’re pumped.”
The new restaurant is expecting to open next year after renovations.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.