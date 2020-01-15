Suspect arrested in connection to Statesboro car thefts

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Statesboro Police have arrested a suspect they say is connected to a string of vehicle break-ins along the S & S Greenway Trail in over the several months.
Police say they identified a vehicle involved in the crimes after in-person and remote surveillance. A detective identified the car at an apartment complex, noticing a suspect entering one of the apartments.
Detectives say searches of the apartment and vehicle found evidence connecting 26-year-old Isaiah Mason with entering multiple cars in the area.
Mason is facing six charges of Entering Auto’s.
Anyone with information on these cases or Mason should contact Detectives Purvis or Kreun at 912-764-9911.
