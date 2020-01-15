Wednesday: Not as Foggy, Just as Warm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute, but it won’t be as foggy as the past few mornings.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature is forecast to be in the low to mid-70s by noon; upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible at nearly any time today, but most will remain dry.
The first in a series of cold fronts arrives tomorrow.
Temperatures will still make it up into the upper 70s, to near 80°, during the afternoon; cooling off during the evening. Chilly weather takes-hold of the forecast Friday with sunshine and a breeze.
Warmer weather may return, briefly, this weekend ahead of a strong cold front Sunday.
The coldest air of the season filters in next week. Prepare for a couple significant freezes.
Have a great day,
Cutter
