Chatham County School Board looks at College Career Ready Performance Scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board met for the first time in the new year Wednesday.
The board got a look at the district’s College Career Ready Performance Index. This outlines their academic achievements, performance growth and college and career readiness.
Out of a score of 100 Savannah Chatham County Public School System got a 71.4 rating on the college career ready performance index for 2018-2019 school year. While that’s above similar districts it is down less than a point from last year.
A report presented to the board Wednesday outlined where the district has improved and still needs work.
The index showed the greatest improvements are in the middle grades which increased by seven points, but the high school too improved by 5.4 points. Concern came from the elementary grades score. The CCRPI shows they lost seven points, citing their closing the gap and progress scores.
School leaders say this is something they are working to address. Asking themselves how these numbers reflect what’s happening at their schools.
“We’re truly looking at those gaps, those learning gaps and working to get together to see okay what do we need to accomplish,” explained Shelia Garcia-Wilder, SCCPSS Chief of Schools. “Do we have the right interventions in place? Is it strategic? Are we meeting the needs of all of our students? Is it truly pervasive and consistent from one school to the next school so those are some of the work we’ve been really involved in. It’s been a really intense level of work. We’re really using a lot of narrow focus to see how can we prioritize what we’re doing and make it small and really focus on those areas that are smaller, but doing it very well.”
School Board members had several questions about the reasons behind these numbers and requested a deeper dive into what caused these outcomes, specifically at the elementary level. They are planning that meeting in the near future.
If you want a look at the results or their presentation to the board you can click here.
