Construction continues on the new Tybee Marine Science Center

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee’s north end will be home to the new marine center.
Construction began just last spring and now it's about 90 percent done.
The new Tybee Island Marine Science Center is in its last stages of construction as decking, walling and the interior trim are being put in. The bigger and newer facility will help with the center’s educational programs that they have year round.
Due to Hurricane Dorian, the construction was set back about 10 days, but Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says it's still on schedule to be done in March.
He says while construction will be done in March, this doesn't mean it'll be open to the public right away.
"The big move into that and opening up, the grand opening, comes a couple months after that. The CO happens, they get the building and it's done. We will have a ribbon cutting. If you get a chance to go out and see it, it's fantastic,” Gillen said.
One of the features Gillen says includes an amphitheater. It’s unclear at this time when exactly it’ll be open to the public, but once we have those details, we will be sure to inform you.
