Council discussing workforce housing on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Workforce housing, or housing that is more affordable for households where their income wouldn’t be able to afford housing close to their work, is in demand on Hilton Head Island.
One town council member says 70 percent of the island residents are part of the workforce, which is why the town is trying to make it more accessible.
18,000 workers are needed on Hilton Head island every day. 10,000 people commute onto the island every day. That’s according to council member David Ames.
The US Census says the average cost on the island of an owner occupied house is over $400,000, while average rent is over $1,200 a month. Those factors are why the town is moving forward with their workforce housing goals.
The Planning Committee met Thursday to discuss a new housing plan. A two-tiered plan divided the island into workforce housing designated sections. The three areas, which are currently multi zoned, would allow underperforming commercial buildings to repurpose themselves into residential apartments.
”We don’t have the authority to mandate workforce housing. So, this is trying to create the right environment for the private sector through these incentives to deliver workforce housing as part of their product,” HHI Senior Planner Shawn Colin.
With the requirement that a portion be workforce housing and allow workers, like teachers and police officers, to live closer to their jobs.
Thursday’s event was just a discussion. Locals can review the plans online and attend next Thursday’s meeting to give feedback to the council and committee when they ask for the council’s endorsement.
