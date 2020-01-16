Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 1-16-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through by 4pm. This will bring clouds and a slight rain chance. High pressure gives us nice and cooler weather Friday. A warm front will lift north of the area Saturday before a cold front comes in by Sunday morning. We'll see more clouds with scattered showers especially overnight. High pressure builds in most of next week with much colder and drier air.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers through 4pm, highs 75-79.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler, lows 43-50.
Friday will mostly sunny, highs 57-60.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows near 40.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers late, highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Sunday begins mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for morning showers then afternoon clearing, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Monday night will be clear and cold, lows near 30.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday night will be clear and very cold, lows in the mid to upper 20s.
