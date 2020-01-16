Governor Brian Kemp gives State of the State address

"The commission is what I’m most excited about. The system in Georgia is incredibly overburdened that’s why CASA exists to begin with is that the system is overburdened,” said Kate Blair, executive director of Savannah/Chatham CASA. “We have case workers that are working upwards of 30-40 cases having to visit all of those children every month do all of the paperwork. It's just the system is not working. We need to invest resources in the system." Additionally, Kate Blair is an adoptive parent. She feels increasing the tax credit from $2,000 to $6,000 is a big deal. She says the federal tax credit helped her family. "It helped when we had additional healthcare costs,” explained Blair. “We had that money in our pocket that we could address healthcare needs of our new children and so I think it's incredibly important." Kate Blair says the governors commitments to adoption Thursday are a step in the right direction they don’t solve all the problems. She hopes more reform is coming, but is glad it's a conversation happening at the statehouse.