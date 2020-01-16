Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — When college stars like Cole Anthony are injured, they are faced with the question of whether should they return or sit out the season to protect their looming draft prospects. Most want to return to the basketball court, which has proven to be a good option — provided they’re healthy. The more prospects can showcase how they handle game situations certainly helps in their NBA draft evaluations. Anthony has said he plans to return to action with North Carolina. Zion Williamson returned to Duke's lineup after a freak injury and became the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft.