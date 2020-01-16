Keller’s plans to open this weekend after devastating fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners of Keller’s Flea Market say they plan on opening as usual this weekend after a fire damaged their front building.
The massive fire broke out Wednesday morning, and it took dozens of firefighters to put the blaze out.
In a Facebook post, the market says firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings on the property. They expect vendors to be allowed into their booths on Friday, and the market should be open for normal business hours on Saturday at 8 a.m.
The Flea Market has a lot of history in Savannah, and first responders say that’s part of the reason battling the fire was such a hard task.
“One of the bad parts is it’s a very old structure so it’s what they call a fatwood with the tin roof on top. So, it was so involved once parts of it started collapsing, the tin falls on top of the wood and it keeps the fire burning under there,” said Joshua Anderson, Chatham Fire’s Fire Training Captain.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
