Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official is seeking a last-minute change to state law to ensure he's authorized to set the deadline for candidates to sign up challenge newly appointed Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. A spokesman said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants to hold candidate qualifying for the special Senate election during the first week of March _ the same period candidates in other 2020 Georgia races must officially declare. Georgia law says only that candidates must qualify at least 60 days before the November election, a window that wouldn't close until early September. Loeffler was sworn in last week following the retirement of GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson. She must win election this fall to fill the last two years of Isakson's term.