Local Songwriter, Guitarist Jacob Evans Performs on Morning Break

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Don’t try to pin Southeast Georgia native Jacob Evans to one title. Evans frequents many of Savannah’s live music venues, but what you may not realize when you listen to the artist’s alt-soul sound are his talents as songwriter and producer.
Evans, who hails from Blackshear but was born in Waycross, wrote, mixed, recorded and produced all of his breakout EP in 2018. He followed that success up quickly with an album last year. “Just Breathe” is also a creation 100% Evans’ doing, aside from a collaboration on a title song with Aaron Estrada.
Fresh off of his single with Nick Booth “One More Lie," Evans stopped by Morning Break to play a few songs.
