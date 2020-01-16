MLK Day events planned in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many cities and communities throughout the area will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the next week. Here’s a list of events happening locally.
Ridgeland, South Carolina MLK Parade - Saturday, January 18th, 10 a.m., downtown Ridgeland. Fish Fry to follow the parade at Turpin Park.
Hazlehurst MLK Parade - Saturday, January 18th, 10 a.m.
Richmond Hill MLK parade - Saturday, January 18th, 10 a.m. This parade follows the same route as the Christmas parade. Celebration in J.F. Gregory Park immediately after. More information here.
Liberty County MLK Jr. Observance Annual Leadership Breakfast - Saturday, January 18th, 8:30 a.m., at the Liberty County Community Complex in Midway. More information here.
Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association Business and Community Unity Brunch - Saturday, January 18th, 10 a.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets and more information here.
Wayne County MLK Parade - Saturday, January 18th, 11 a.m. More information here.
Bluffton’s 2nd Annual Black Excellence Ball - Saturday, January 18th, 6 p.m. at Hilton Head Beach & Tennis Resort. More information here.
Liberty County MLK Jr. Observance King Extravaganza - Saturday, January 18th, 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove AME Church in Hinesville. More information here.
Savannah MLK Observance Day Association Citywide King Memorial Worship Service - Sunday, January 19th, 5 p.m. at St. Paul CME Church. More information here.
Savannah’s Annual MLK Parade - Monday, January 20th, 10 a.m. in downtown Savannah. Parade route begins on Liberty and Broad streets. Watch the entire parade live on WTOC. More information here.
Liberty County MLK Parade - Monday, January 20th, 10 a.m. at the Bradwell Institute in Hinesville. More information here.
Bluffton’s 35th Annual MLK Day Observance Memorial Program: Monday, January 20th, 12-2 p.m. at M.C. Riley Elementary School. The MLK March/Parade begins directly afterwards at 2:20 p.m. The 3rd Annual Community Unity Picnic is at 3 p.m. at Oyster Factory Park. More information here.
