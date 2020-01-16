Month of Events Planned to Celebrate the Work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few days, people will line the streets of downtown Savannah to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. However, the parade does not mark the end of those celebrations of King’s life.
The MLK Observance Day Association has nearly a month of events planned, including a city gospel festival, worship service, and jazz concert.
Carolyn Blackshear, President of the MLK Observance Day Association, discussed more of the scheduled events on Morning Break.
