Richmond Hill PD looking for man wanted in domestic incident

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection to a domestic incident.
Police say early Thursday morning, officers responded to a physical domestic incident between two brothers which resulted in one of the brothers sustaining an injury. They say the incident occurred in the Creek Valley Townhomes off Harris Trail.
The suspect, Calvin Brewton, fled the area and has not yet been located. Brewton has multiple warrants and may be armed with a knife, according to RHPD.
The only clothing description police could provide is Brewton had on white and black sneakers and a black cap.
Anyone with information on Brewton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.